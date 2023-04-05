Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 18:00:00

Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the "Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of December 31, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,000 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

