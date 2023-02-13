Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results on Monday, February 27, 2023, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday February 28, 2023. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the "Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of November 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 246 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

