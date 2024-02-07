|
07.02.2024 16:00:00
Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Release
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the "Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207532912/en/
