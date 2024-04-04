Acadia Healthcare Appoints Dr. Stephanie Eken as Chief Medical Officer

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the appointment of Dr. Stephanie Eken as the Company’s new chief medical officer. Dr. Eken is a psychiatrist with more than two decades of experience across the spectrum of behavioral health.

"Acadia is thrilled to welcome Dr. Eken as our new chief medical officer,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. "Her experience and expertise will help Acadia set the standard for care across the industry as we continue to grow, expand, and improve our clinical offerings, enabling us to serve more patients across the country.”

In this role, Dr. Eken will lead the clinical strategy for Acadia, across more than 250 facilities in 38 states including Puerto Rico. Additionally, Dr. Eken will help drive business direction by infusing her clinical expertise into vital decision-making to ensure Acadia's culture and standards of excellence are consistent across its continuum of care. She is also a member of the Company’s executive leadership team.

"This is an exciting time to join Acadia Healthcare,” said Dr. Eken. "Our excellent clinical team is at the forefront of realizing our purpose as an organization, delivering life-saving care to more than 75,000 people every day. Driving best-in-class clinical outcomes across the country will continue to enable Acadia to help patients and their families.”

Dr. Eken brings more than two decades of experience across the behavioral health domain into this new role. She joins Acadia after spending 15 years at Rogers Behavioral Health, a not-for-profit, nationwide independent provider of specialized mental health and addiction treatment. At Rogers, she most recently served as chief medical officer, partnering with the system’s executive leadership to lead patient care, quality, and facilities expansion.

A triple board-certified physician, Dr. Eken is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, and completed post-graduate training in pediatrics, psychiatry, and child and adolescent psychiatry. Early in her career, Dr. Eken focused heavily on child and adolescent psychiatry, pioneering a variety of treatments in specialty programs.

Dr. Eken succeeds Dr. Michael Genovese, who will continue in a consulting role for several months to aid in a smooth transition. Dr. Genovese departs Acadia after 10 years with the Company, seven of those as its chief medical officer.

Hunter added, "Over the past decade, Dr. Genovese has made countless contributions to our clinical programs and operational processes. Mike has always made the care and safety of our patients and staff his utmost priorities. We appreciate all that he accomplished at Acadia.”

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of December 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,200 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

