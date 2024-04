Acadia Healthcare Appoints Stephanie Eken As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. (ACHC), a provider of behavioral healthcare services, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Stephanie Eken as its chief medical officer.

Eken, a psychiatrist with over 20 years of experience in behavioral health, will succeed Michael Genovese, who will continue in a consulting role for a smooth transition.

Eken joins Acadia after spending 15 years at Rogers Behavioral Health.