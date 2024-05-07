Acadia Healthcare to Participate in BofA Securities Health Care Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference, May 14-16, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In connection with the conference, there will be an online webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 6:20 p.m. Central Time / 4:20 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investors” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2024, Acadia operated a network of 258 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,300 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

