09.11.2023 17:00:00
Acadia Healthcare to Participate in November Conferences
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in two conferences in November.
On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Company will participate in the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2023, which is being held November 14 - 15, 2023, in New York, New York. The Company’s presentation will be at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:15 p.m. Central Time.
On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Company will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, which is being held November 14 - 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company’s presentation will be at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:00 p.m. Central Time.
The live webcast of both presentations webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investors” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.
About Acadia
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.
