Acadia Healthcare to Participate in Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which is being held March 3 - 6, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. In connection with the conference, there will be a webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time/11:25 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investor Relations” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of December 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,200 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

