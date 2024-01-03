03.01.2024 17:00:00

Acadia Healthcare to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 8-11, 2024, at The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, California. In connection with the conference, there will be a webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time/4:15 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investor Relations” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

