|
03.01.2024 17:00:00
Acadia Healthcare to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 8-11, 2024, at The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, California. In connection with the conference, there will be a webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time/4:15 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investor Relations” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for thirty days.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103106436/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Acadia Healthcare Co Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Acadia Healthcare präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: Acadia Healthcare legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.23
|Silk Road Medical, Acadia Healthcare And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session (Benzinga)
|
12.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Acadia Healthcare mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Acadia Healthcare Co Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Acadia Healthcare Co Inc
|70,00
|0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX freundlich -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend leichter
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt fester präsentiert, zeigt sich auch der deutsche Leitindex am Donnerstag leicht in Grün. Derweil tendierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich nach unten.