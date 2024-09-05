05.09.2024 11:44:07

Accenture In Multi-year Partnership With Unilever To Simplify Digital Core And Apply Generative AI

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Thursday that it has expanded strategic partnership with consumer good major Unilever to simplify its digital core and apply generative AI to drive efficiencies and improved business agility.

With the multi-year program, Unilever will work with Accenture to establish the foundation on which to set a new industry standard in Generative AI powered productivity. This includes scaling use cases that have shown to be effective in delivering cost reductions and operational efficiencies across the business globally.

Hein Schumacher CEO, Unilever, noted that already 500 AI applications have been introduced across Unilever, helping to reach new levels of efficiency. But there is so much more potential as AI matures and becomes increasingly intelligent and intuitive.

With the help of Accenture's tools and capabilities, Unilever expects to be able to analyze where and how AI can have the highest transformational impact and deliver the greatest returns.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Unilever PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unilever PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accenture plc 306,15 0,07% Accenture plc
Unilever PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh 52,00 0,00% Unilever PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen