05.09.2024 11:44:07
Accenture In Multi-year Partnership With Unilever To Simplify Digital Core And Apply Generative AI
(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Thursday that it has expanded strategic partnership with consumer good major Unilever to simplify its digital core and apply generative AI to drive efficiencies and improved business agility.
With the multi-year program, Unilever will work with Accenture to establish the foundation on which to set a new industry standard in Generative AI powered productivity. This includes scaling use cases that have shown to be effective in delivering cost reductions and operational efficiencies across the business globally.
Hein Schumacher CEO, Unilever, noted that already 500 AI applications have been introduced across Unilever, helping to reach new levels of efficiency. But there is so much more potential as AI matures and becomes increasingly intelligent and intuitive.
With the help of Accenture's tools and capabilities, Unilever expects to be able to analyze where and how AI can have the highest transformational impact and deliver the greatest returns.
