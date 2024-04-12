ADM Animal Nutrition Expands Recall Of Chicken, Swine, Rabbit Feed Products

(RTTNews) - ADM Animal Nutrition, affiliated to food processing company Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. or ADM, has expanded its recall to include 17 additional lots of chicken, swine and rabbit feed products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The latest recall of products under Pen Pals, MaxLean, ShowTec, MoorMan's brands was due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium and/or phosphorus.

In addition to the March 30 recall, the company now has called back certain lots of Pen Pals branded Chicken Starter-Grower, Egg Maker Complete, Professional Show Rabbit Feed, and Professional Rabbit 18.

Under ShowTec, Sow Ration with Thermal Care, BB 18 BMD, BB 18 BMD/DBZ, Hi Fat 18 BMD, and Lo Fat 15 BMD products were recalled. Further, the recall includes MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD; MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN; MoorMan's ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN; as well as MaxLean GF Concentrate.

The company previously had called back chicken, swine, cattle and horse feed products under multiple brand names for possible presence of elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium and/or chloride.

According to the agency, elevated levels of sodium can cause increased water consumption, reduced feed e?ciency, egg production, and growth rate and can be fatal in chickens. In Swine, elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus can cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion, while elevated levels of magnesium and sodium can cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness in rabbits.

The company has received four customer complaints related to consumption of ShowTec BB 18 BMD, in which three were related to low consumption and one reporting the animal refused to eat and is having belly pain.

Three customers have complained about low consumption related to Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18, and one customer complained about low consumption related to MoorMan's ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN.

Customers who have purchased the recalled feed are urged to immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund.

