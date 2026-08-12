Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
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12.08.2026 16:52:30
Adobe vs. BigBear.ai: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a software giant and a small defense-focused firm depends on your risk appetite. Will you pick the established Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) or the speculative BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) for your portfolio?Adobe dominates the creative world through its massive software suites, while BigBear.ai focuses on high-stakes analytics for government and logistics sectors. While both occupy the tech stocks landscape, Adobe provides steady profitability whereas BigBear.ai represents a more niche, high-volatility bet on the future of decision intelligence.Adobe sells a wide range of creative and document tools through its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud segments. It serves a diverse user base including creative professionals, students, and global enterprises, recently expanding its reach through the planned acquisition of Topaz Labs to bolster its AI toolset. The company also integrated Semrush to improve its brand visibility services for marketing professionals, ensuring its platform remains essential for digital content creation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.
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12.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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05.08.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Adobe von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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30.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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30.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|231,20
|-1,83%