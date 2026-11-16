Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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16.11.2026 11:15:02

Advanced Micro Devices vs. Broadcom: One Stock Has a $27 Billion Advantage Investors Shouldn't Ignore

The artificial intelligence (AI) buildout has created enormous growth opportunities for semiconductor companies, but not all chipmakers are benefiting equally. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are two major beneficiaries of surging AI infrastructure investment, yet their financial performance and valuations tell very different stories.

AMD is aggressively expanding its presence in AI accelerators and high-performance computing, while Broadcom has established a strong position in custom AI chips, networking, and infrastructure software. Despite their exposure to the same industry trends, substantial differences in profitability, cash flow, and valuation raise an important question about which company offers investors the stronger opportunity heading into 2027.

AMD is a major player in the semiconductor sector, providing processors and graphics units for data centers, gaming, and personal computers. The company relies on a small number of customers for a large portion of its business, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. Recent strategic partnerships, such as working with OpenAI to deploy data center GPUs, highlight its focus on the high-performance computing market.

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