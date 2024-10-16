Advisory: Chevron, Houston Texans Legends and Kids’ Meals team up to set record in packed lunches for Houston area kids

Chevron:

What: Chevron U.S.A. Inc. kicked off its volunteerism program called H-Town Blitz in partnership with Houston Texans Legends Community the first week of October. On October 17, the focus is on teaming with Kids' Meals Houston to set a new daily record by packing 18,000 brown bag lunches to be distributed to homes of deserving children across the Greater Houston Area. Chevron will also present Kids’ Meals Houston with an $18,000 donation. Who: Josetta Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Chevron Corporation Beth Harp, Chief Executive Officer, Kids’ Meals Former Houston Texans players, Houston Texans Legends Community Chevron employee volunteers When: Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT Ceremonial packing – 10:30 a.m. sharp! Josetta Jones and Texans Legends will load boxes of brown lunch bags into Kids’ Meals ”Fueled by Chevron” vans, followed by the $18,000 check presentation Where: Chevron Downtown Offices, 1500 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas, 77002 – Visitors Center Why: October 17 marks the 18th year Kids’ Meals has provided a means for making and delivering free, healthy meals directly to the homes of hungry children. Kids’ Meals’ mission is to end childhood hunger. Photo Op: 10-12 former Houston Texans players interacting with Chevron volunteers and Kids’ Meals staff while packing a record-breaking 18K brown bag lunches to be loaded in Kids’ Meals’ specially marked delivery vans. Kids’ Meals presented with an $18,000 check from Chevron.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Kids’ Meals

In 2024, Kids' Meals will deliver more than 2.7 million free, healthy meals to the homes of preschool-aged children who face debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. Since 2006, Kids' Meals has delivered more than 14 million meals and connected families to vital wraparound resources to help end the cycle of poverty. Kids' Meals is the only program of its kind in the nation delivering almost 9,000 free, healthy meals every weekday to preschool-aged children in 56 Houston-area zip codes. Visit www.kidsmealsinc.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010597425/en/