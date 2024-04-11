Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital Hosts Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the opening of its newest acute care hospital, Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital, located at 3322 S. Ellsworth Road, in Mesa, Arizona. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today to mark its grand opening. The first patient admissions are expected to follow in the coming days as the hospital completes its final preparations to provide care for those in need.

Acadia Healthcare hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 11, 2024, for its new behavioral health hospital in Mesa, Arizona. The new hospital, named Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital, will begin to receive patients in the coming days. (Photo: Business Wire)

Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital is a state-of-the-art, 100-bed hospital that is purposefully designed to address the growing need in Arizona for more accessible, high-quality behavioral healthcare services. It will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services for adult, older adult and pediatric patients, including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of behavioral health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Agave Ridge expands access to high-quality care in a region where many residents struggle with mental health and addiction issues,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. "We are grateful to local officials for their leadership and support in this effort. This hospital aligns with Acadia’s purpose to ‘Lead Care with Light,’ providing those throughout the country the access to the resources and compassion they need to heal and recover.”

"This new hospital will help to address a critical need for access to behavioral health services that has rippled across our state,” said Jennifer Nuñez, Chief Executive Officer of Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital. "It is estimated that Mesa and the surrounding communities have a deficit of more than 800 behavioral health beds. Our hospital’s leadership and staff have worked extremely hard to prepare the hospital for accepting and treating these patients. We are excited to join our community health partners, and we look forward to working together to make a positive difference.”

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of December 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,200 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

