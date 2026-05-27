Agilent Technologies Aktie

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WKN: 929138 / ISIN: US00846U1016

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27.05.2026 23:00:14

Agilent Technologies Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $339 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $423 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.83 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $339 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.83 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.48 To $ 1.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.83 B To $ 1.85 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.00 To $ 6.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.39 B To $ 7.49 B

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