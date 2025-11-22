Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
22.11.2025 21:41:00
AI Bubble Fears Spark a Sell-Off: 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
After a powerful run earlier in the year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has slipped from recent highs as investors reassess how much they are willing to pay for artificial intelligence (AI) beneficiaries. Spooked, some investors are seemingly rotating out of some of the most aggressive AI winners.That nervousness is understandable. AI infrastructure spending has surged, and many AI-linked stocks have multiplied in value. Yet the current sell-off is also revealing a gap between truly attractive AI investments and those that may be overhyped.For investors trying to sort opportunity from risk, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) illustrate that range. Microsoft looks like a credible way to lean into long-term AI demand during volatility, while Palantir will likely be far more exposed if AI spending or sentiment cools.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
