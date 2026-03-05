Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
05.03.2026 11:06:00
AI Data Centers in Space: Why a SpaceX IPO Could Change Everything
According to new reports, SpaceX is targeting an initial public offering (IPO) that would value the company at $1.75 trillion -- the highest valuation for an IPO in history.Earlier this year, the company combined with Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) business, xAI, in an all-stock deal that valued the combined company at $1.25 trillion. Why combine a rocket and satellite company with an AI business so close to a potential IPO? The reason may surprise you.Bloomberg recently reported that, previous to its xAI acquisition, SpaceX was generating around $8 billion in annual profit on $15 billion to $16 billion of revenue. Between 50% and 80% of this revenue was generated by the company's Starlink satellite internet service. "Musk also expects to test launch a new version of SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket in March, incorporating hundreds of upgrades, following a months-long launch hiatus while the company worked to resolve engineering challenges," the reporting concluded.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
19:47
|Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Schwung? Optimus-Roboter könnte 2026 für neue Rally sorgen (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|ROUNDUP: IG Metall wirft Tesla Einflussnahme auf Betriebsratswahl vor (dpa-AFX)
|
13:04
|IG Metall wirft Tesla Einflussnahme auf Betriebsratswahl vor (dpa-AFX)
|
06:00
|SpaceX: the final frontier of IPOs (Financial Times)
|
04.03.26
|Tesla: IG Metall verfehlt Mehrheit bei Betriebsratswahl in Grünheide (Spiegel Online)
|
04.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Blick: FSD-Abo kommt nach Europa (finanzen.at)
|
03.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie vor neuen Herausforderungen? Hohe Unfallrate von Robotaxis (finanzen.at)