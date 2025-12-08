Confluen a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS43 / ISIN: US20717M1036
|
08.12.2025 21:17:15
AI Deal Alert: IBM To Acquire Confluent For $11 Billion. What Should Investors Know?
IBM (NYSE: IBM) wants to be an artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse.The tech giant is scooping up data-streaming dynamo Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) to add to its growing collection of AI-enablers. Under the terms of the deal announced Monday, IBM will purchase Confluent for $11 billion in cash. That amounts to $31 per share, a premium of 34% compared to the stock's closing price on Friday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
