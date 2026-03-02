AIA Group Aktie
AIA Alta Club Launches Brain Health Programme
|
Pioneering World-First AI Retinal Scan for Early Detection and Proactive Prevention of Cognitive DeclineHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 - AIA Alta Club, an exclusive membership programme for high-net-worth customers by AIA Hong Kong, announced the launch of the Brain Health Programme.* Featuring a world-first AI-driven retinal imaging health management solution, the programme makes AIA Hong Kong the first insurer in the market to offer this innovative, proven screening experience.
The Brain Health Programme provides a non-invasive and highly accurate solution for early detection of cognitive conditions, effectively enabling early identification and proactive prevention of cognitive decline. More than a screening service, the programme provides personalised coaching and tailor-made, science-backed wellness plans targeting cognitive health based on each member's evaluation. Each member receives customised guidance that is not just preventive, but transformative.
Dementia leads to the loss of daily self-care ability and is among the top three retirement concerns,1 with care reaching around HK$200,000 annually.2In Hong Kong, one in three people aged over 85 lives with significant impairment.3
By positioning cognitive health as one of the core pillars of healthspan, AIA Alta Club empowers its members to take charge of their wellbeing and enjoy longer, more fulfilling lives. The programme pioneers the world's first AI-powered retinal imaging technology for brain health, a non-invasive retinal scan with up to 92% accuracy. The technology was developed by i-Cognitio Sciences, a research-based company originating from The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), and launched through the collaboration of AIA Hong Kong and Humansa. This makes AIA Hong Kong the first insurer in Hong Kong to offer such an innovative and reliable screening experience.
Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said: "Cognitive decline often begins years before symptoms appear. More than 70% of AIA Alta Club members, who are aged 40 years and above,4 see protecting brain health as a priority.Meanwhile, research shows that up to 45% of dementia cases can be prevented or delayed.5 Once the condition is detected, the programme can provide members with personalised, science-based care and coaching based on the results."
Ms Liang added: "At AIA Alta Club, we believe longevity is about quality as much as quantity, adding life to years, not just years to life. The Brain Health Programme brings this vision to life by making cognitive health a central pillar of healthspan. By being the first insurer in Hong Kong to offer the world's first AI-powered retinal scan for cognitive health, we are setting a new industry benchmark by integrating health, wealth and lifestyle into a truly holistic ecosystem. In addition to protecting brain health, we empower our customers to embrace genuine wellbeing and enjoy Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."
Brain Health Programme: Combining Technology with Care
The programme combines advanced AI diagnostics with personalised support:
Since its establishment in 2023, AIA Alta Club has been renowned for its bespoke privileges and diverse services for members to find their optimal balance of wealth and wellness. It provides science-based, personalised healthcare services and health management solutions. Through Infinite Health Programmes, launched in 2024, AIA Alta Club adopts a proactive and preventive approach, using early detection, precise measurements, and continuous monitoring to optimise physical functions, mental health, and metabolic performance.
Remarks:
Hashtag: #AIA
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AIA Hong Kong & Macau
AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have about 18,000 financial planners,1 as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers,2 offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.
News Source: AIA Hong Kong
02/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
