AIOS Tech To Acquire SmartCore Holdings Limited For $100 Mln

(RTTNews) - Monday, AIOS Tech Inc. (AIOS) announced an agreement with Better Way Holdings Limited, Novo Spring Management Limited and Cloud Spring Limited to acquire SmartCore Holdings Limited in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $100 million.

As per the terms of the deal, the company will issue around 33.3 million Class A common shares to the sellers at a valuation of $3.00 per share.

The acquisition is expected to add cross-border network connectivity, data center capabilities to AIOS's AI-driven digital infrastructure platform.

Before the closing, the sellers are planning to complete a series of restructuring and reorganization arrangements, under which SmartCore will own three subsidiaries: AIMatrix Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong; Happy Fortune Data Limited, a company incorporated in Macao; and Coco Cloud Technology Pte. Ltd., a company incorporated in Singapore. Also, SmartCore will indirectly own 80 percent of EasyPay (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The transaction is expected to close on or before November 30, 2026.

AIOS was trading at $10.81, down 0.83 percent on the Nasdaq.