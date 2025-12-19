RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
19.12.2025 20:38:25
Alan Milburn to review rise in youth minimum wage
Exclusive: Blair-era minister echoes concerns about young people being priced out of jobs, in intervention likely to dismay Labour MPsThe future of the youth minimum wage will come under review as part of a major inquiry into rising inactivity among Britain’s young people by the former health secretary Alan Milburn.The social mobility expert said that unless the government tackled some “uncomfortable truths” about the labour market there was a risk of creating a “lost generation” of young people. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
