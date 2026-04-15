15.04.2026 07:26:45

Albertsons Reaches $774 Mln Opioid Settlement Framework

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) has announced that it has reached a settlement framework valued at $774 million to resolve substantially all opioid-related claims brought against the company by state, local, and tribal government entities across the United States. The agreement is contingent upon the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The company stated that it believes this settlement framework represents the best path forward for all parties involved. Importantly, Albertsons emphasized that the settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing or liability.

ACI closed trading on April 14 at $16.34, marking a decline of $0.51 or 3.03%. Later, in overnight trading at 1:22:44 AM EDT, the stock showed a modest rebound, rising to $16.56, an increase of $0.22 or 1.35%.

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