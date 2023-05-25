Alcoa announces Aluminium Stewardship Initiative certification for Portland Aluminium Joint Venture

Alcoa announced today that the Portland Aluminium joint venture in Victoria, Australia, which Alcoa operates, has been recognized for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative.

Both the smelting and casthouse operations at Portland Aluminium have earned ASI’s Performance Standard certification, which is the most comprehensive in the aluminum industry. The standard defines various principles and criteria for sustainability performance, including biodiversity, Indigenous engagement, circularity, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Portland Aluminium is a joint venture between Alcoa of Australia (55%), CITIC (22.5%) and Marubeni Aluminium Australia (22.5%). Alcoa manages the day-to-day operations at the smelter.

"Alcoa and its joint venture partners at Portland Aluminium are delighted to have achieved ASI Performance Standard Certification for our Portland smelting and casthouse operations,” said Rob Bear, Acting Vice President of Operations for Alcoa of Australia.

Recently, ASI also recertified Alcoa of Australia’s assets in Western Australia, which includes two bauxite mines and three alumina refineries. The latest ASI certification for Portland means that all of Alcoa of Australia’s operations are certified to ASI’s Performance Standard, which provides third-party validation of responsible production.

"We congratulate Alcoa on achieving ASI Performance Standard Certification at its Portland, Australia smelting and casting operations,” said Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said. "This certification not only acknowledges the efforts of Alcoa Portland but also recognizes Alcoa's ongoing commitment to add additional ASI certified facilities throughout its global operations and demonstrate that sustainability is not just a goal, but a core driver of success in the aluminum smelting industry.”

Globally, Alcoa now has 18 sites ASI certified. The Company also has earned Chain of Custody certifications to globally market and sell ASI-certified bauxite, alumina and aluminum.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005691/en/