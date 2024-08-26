Alcoa Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Molly Beerman to Participate in Conferences Hosted by Jefferies and Morgan Stanley

Alcoa Corporation Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Molly S. Beerman will participate in two investor conferences, engaging in question-and-answer sessions regarding Alcoa’s business and outlook in the current market, including factors that could affect the present quarter’s financial results.

Jefferies 2024 Industrial Conference

At 1:20 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Molly S. Beerman will participate in a live webcast session at the Jefferies 2024 Industrials Conference in New York, New York.

Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference

At 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Molly S. Beerman will participate in a live webcast session at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California.

A slide presentation, to be used in connection with the conferences and investor meetings, will be available on the "Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com, beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Live audio webcasts will be available on the "Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. Transcripts and audio replays will also be available after the sessions on the "Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

