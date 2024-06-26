Alcoa Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) plans to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Alcoa will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results on July 17, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and the call will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s X handle @Alcoa at www.X.com/Alcoa.

Additionally, Alcoa plans to announce certain preliminary information with respect to its second quarter 2024 financial results on July 10, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, ahead of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on July 16, 2024 in connection with the announced acquisition of Alumina Limited.

Conference Call Information

Time: Wednesday, July 17, 2024: 5:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. EDT Hosts: William Oplinger, President and Chief Executive Officer Molly Beerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Webcast: Go to the "Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view presentation slides. Call: +1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic) +1 (412) 902-6506 (International) Conference ID: 0801278 To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m. Replay Information: A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on July 17 until July 24, 2024.

+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) Replay Access Code: 2865026 To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html



The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations” portion of the "Investors” section of www.alcoa.com at this link: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/

