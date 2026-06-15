Alkermes Reports Orphan Drug Designations For Alixorexton

(RTTNews) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced that alixorexton, an investigational, oral, selective orexin 2 receptor agonist in development for the treatment of narcolepsy type 1, narcolepsy type 2 and idiopathic hypersomnia, was recently granted orphan drug designations from leading regulatory bodies. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to alixorexton for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia. The European Commission has granted orphan drug designation to alixorexton for the treatment of narcolepsy.

Craig Hopkinson, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Research & Development at Alkermes, said: "We look forward to continuing our momentum in the alixorexton development program as we enroll the phase 3 Brilliance Studies and work to complete the Vibrance-3 phase 2 study in IH this year."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Alkermes shares are down 0.18 percent to $44.20.

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