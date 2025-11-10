ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
10.11.2025 13:08:00
All It Takes Is $2,850 Invested in ExxonMobil to Generate Over $100 in Passive Income Each Year
The fun of investing in dividend stocks is that each share essentially buys you passive income that could someday pay your bills.One way I enjoy framing investing decisions for dividend stocks is by considering how much income I receive in exchange for my capital. For example, investing $3,000 into ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) would generate over $100 in passive income each year.The oil and gas behemoth is an excellent mix of dividend income and growth, making the stock a strong consideration for any long-term investor's dividend portfolio.
