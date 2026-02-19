Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 22:30:00

Amazon Just Shared Great News for This AI Chipmaker (Hint: Not Nvidia)

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) surprised investors when it shared its artificial intelligence (AI) spending plans for 2026. The tech giant is budgeting $200 billion for capital expenditures this year, nearly a $70 billion increase from 2025.A large portion of Amazon's new data center capacity coming online over the next couple of years will include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPUs. But a growing portion of Amazon's spending appears to be going toward another group of chipmakers, including one that investors can buy right now at a great price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten