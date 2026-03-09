Eli Lilly Aktie

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

09.03.2026 13:00:04

Amazon Pharmacy Announces Expanded Access To KwikPen

(RTTNews) - Amazon Pharmacy (AMZN) announced expanded access to the new Zepbound KwikPen through Amazon Pharmacy. Eli Lilly's Zepbound is one of the most prescribed injectable weight management medications. Amazon Pharmacy said, with a valid prescription, customers can order Zepbound KwikPen through Amazon Pharmacy, starting at $299 per month for the 2.5 mg starter dose, and have their medication delivered directly to their door.

Tanvi Patel, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy, said: "By expanding access to the Zepbound KwikPen with upfront self-pay pricing, we're making it easier for customers to get the treatments their doctors prescribe in a simpler way-delivered directly and reliably to their homes."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Amazon shares are down 1.3 percent to $210.34.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

