21.02.2024 02:30:32

Amazon To Replace Walgreens Boots Alliance In Dow Jones Industrial Average

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average or DJIA and Dow Jones Transportation Average or DJTA effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 26.

S&P noted that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index change was prompted by DJIA constituent Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) decision to split its stock 3:1, which will reduce Walmart's index weight due to the price weighted construction of the index. Walmart will remain in the DJIA.

S&P said Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) will replace JetBlue Airways Corp. (BLU) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average. The index change was prompted by JetBlue's low weight in the index of less than one-half of one percentage point caused by its low share price.

