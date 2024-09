AMD Investors Just Got Some Bullish News

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just rose to the occasion in an important contract negotiation. Sony (NYSE: SONY) put AMD's contract for PlayStation processors up for grabs, and mighty Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) came close to stealing the deal. But AMD walked away with a contract for the upcoming PlayStation 6, securing many millions of custom chip sales and billions of dollars in revenue.This is good news for AMD investors, but worse tidings for Intel's shareholders. Let's break down the financial impact of this bulky Sony contract.The first couple of PlayStation (PS) video game consoles ran on very different hardware. The first generation, released way back in 1994, ran on a MIPS processor architecture designed by Sony's microchip division. Five years later, the PS2 featured a more advanced MIPS chip codenamed the "emotion engine" by co-developers Sony and Toshiba.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool