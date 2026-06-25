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25.06.2026 06:15:00

AMD vs. Marvell Technology: Which Will Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Stock?

Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) have soared by almost 200% this year, as of this writing. The company received a major vote of confidence from one of the most authoritative voices in artificial intelligence (AI). Earlier this month, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), claimed that Marvell would be the next trillion-dollar company. Huang has put his money where his mouth is. In March, Nvidia invested $2 billion in Marvell Technology. However, the AI chipmaker's market cap is currently $237 billion, and several much larger corporations are also capitalizing on AI, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Could Marvell really overtake AMD (and others) to become the next trillion-dollar company?Image source: The Motley Fool.AMD's market cap tops $836 billion. Even with much more modest returns than Marvell over the next few years, AMD should reach $1 trillion first. Perhaps Marvell could generate Nvidia-like returns through 2030 while AMD actually loses value, but that's unlikely. AMD has also performed well this year -- its shares are up 126% to date -- and the company is riding a tailwind that may keep its momentum going through the end of the decade (and beyond). AMD is one of the leaders in the CPU (Central Processing Unit) market. As the AI industry shifts to agentic AI -- self-directed systems that can organize, plan, and execute tasks with limited human intervention -- the demand for CPUs should soar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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