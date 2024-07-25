American Express® Updates U.S. Consumer Gold Card with New Benefits and Limited-Edition White Gold Card Design

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced it has refreshed the U.S. Consumer Gold Card with new credits for spending at U.S. Resy restaurants and Dunkin’®, an updated dining credit, and an expanded number of properties that Card Members can choose from when using the Card to book stays through The Hotel Collection. These are on top of the existing travel and everyday benefits that give Card Members access to more than $400 in annual value. New U.S. Consumer and U.S. Business Gold Card Members can choose a new limited-edition White Gold Card design available while supplies last, in addition to Gold and Rose Gold Card designs.

"We’re seeing particularly strong restaurant spend with Millennial and Gen Z consumers, which is our fastest growing customer segment,” said Howard Grosfield, President, U.S. Consumer Services at American Express. "The new Gold Card delivers more value to Card Members for doing what they love to do like grabbing their morning coffee at Dunkin’, dining at U.S. Resy restaurants and traveling with friends.”

Since the last refresh in 2018, restaurants have emerged as a top spending category for Gold Card Members. Favorite benefits include the annual $120 Dining Credit and $120 Uber Cash credit benefits on the Gold Card. They are also looking for more value for what they already spend on their Cards, and they want it to be easy to get.

New and enhanced benefits include:

New $100 Resy Credit : Get up to $100 in annual statement credits ($50 semi-annually) after using an enrolled American Express Gold Card on eligible purchases made at eligible U.S. Resy restaurants, Resy.com, and in the mobile Resy app.

: Get up to $100 in annual statement credits ($50 semi-annually) after using an enrolled American Express Gold Card on eligible purchases made at eligible U.S. Resy restaurants, Resy.com, and in the mobile Resy app. New $84 Dunkin’® Credit : Get up to $84 per year ($7 per month) in statement credits after using an enrolled American Express Gold Card to pay at more than 9,000 Dunkin’® locations nationwide.

: Get up to $84 per year ($7 per month) in statement credits after using an enrolled American Express Gold Card to pay at more than 9,000 Dunkin’® locations nationwide. Updated $120 Dining Credit : Starting today, American Express is adding Five Guys, with over 1,500 locations nationwide, to the $120 Dining Credit that includes Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory®, wine.com and Goldbelly, making this even easier to use with access to more locations.

: Starting today, American Express is adding Five Guys, with over 1,500 locations nationwide, to the $120 Dining Credit that includes Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory®, wine.com and Goldbelly, making this even easier to use with access to more locations. Hundreds of New Hotels in Top Destinations: The Hotel Collection, one of American Express Travel’s signature hotel programs, has expanded to over 1,000 properties globally, including more than 300 new properties added to the program this year in 50 new top destinations Card Members want to visit, like Tuscany, Italy; Moab, Utah; and Sapporo, Japan. When travelers book two or more nights at these hotels through American Express Travel, they are eligible to receive a room upgrade upon arrival, noon check-in, and late check-out, which are all subject to availability1. These benefits are in addition to a complimentary credit valued at $100 to use towards eligible charges, which may include food and beverage, spa, or other on-property charges.2

These updates are in addition to the Card’s existing set of Membership benefits:

$120 Uber Cash: Add the U.S. Consumer Gold Card to your Uber account to receive $10 in monthly Uber Cash credits (up to $120 annually) towards Uber Eats or Uber Rides in the U.S.

Add the U.S. Consumer Gold Card to your Uber account to receive $10 in monthly Uber Cash credits (up to $120 annually) towards Uber Eats or Uber Rides in the U.S. 4X points at restaurants worldwide, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S. on up to $50,000 in purchases per year.

plus takeout and delivery in the U.S. on up to $50,000 in purchases per year. 4X points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 in purchases per year.

on up to $25,000 in purchases per year. 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.

booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. 2X points on prepaid hotels, car rentals and cruises booked on amextravel.com.

booked on amextravel.com. 1X points on other eligible purchases.

on other eligible purchases. Amex Offers: Enroll to add offers and get rewarded on eligible purchases with select brands.

Enroll to add offers and get rewarded on eligible purchases with select brands. No foreign transaction fees. See rates and fees here.

Starting July 25, the Gold Card fee will increase to $325 (from $250). For existing Card Members, the new annual fee will take effect on the Card Members’ annual renewal date starting October 1, 2024, on a rolling basis. See rates and fees here.

To celebrate the refreshed Gold Card, a limited time welcome offer of 60,000 Membership Rewards points plus 20% back on restaurant spending worldwide, up to $100, will be available for new eligible Card Members starting today through November 6, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

To learn more about the refreshed U.S. Consumer Gold Card, visit here.

1Certain room categories are not eligible for upgrade.

2Eligible charges vary by property.

