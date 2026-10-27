Anfield Energy secures draft State approvals for Utah uranium mill

Anfield Energy (TSX.V: AEC; NASDAQ: AEC) said Tuesday it has received draft copies of the proposed renewed radioactive materials license and the proposed groundwater discharge permit for its Shootaring Canyon Mill from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control (DWMRC).

The Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County is one of only three licensed, permitted, and constructed conventional uranium mills in the United States and is central to Anfield’s hub-and-spoke strategy.

Anfield currently has over 20 uranium assets in its pipeline across the Western US. The closest to production is Velvet-Wood uranium and vanadium project in San Juan County, which the US government selected for fast-tracked permitting.

Located about 200 miles south of Salt Lake City, the proposed mine comprises two separate areas that together hold 4.6 million lb. of uranium oxide equivalent (eU 3 O 8 ) in the measured and indicated category, plus 552,000 lb. in the inferred category.

“Receiving both the draft renewed license and draft groundwater discharge permit from DWMRC is meaningful progress on the Shootaring reactivation pathway and moves us one significant step closer to securing the renewed license,” Anfield CEO Corey Dias said in a news release.

Dias said the team continues to remove legacy equipment from the mill under its existing license to ready it for refurbishment in anticipation of receiving the renewed license, targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

The Draft License would authorize the possession of natural uranium and 11e.(2) byproduct material at the Shootaring Canyon uranium milling facility and provide that the mill production rate shall not exceed 1,500 tons – 3 million pounds – of yellowcake per year.

The Draft License would also require the company to maintain a financial surety and a valid groundwater discharge permit at all times. It also sets out the groundwater monitoring network, compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, and best available technology performance standards for the Mill’s process ponds, South Cell and decontamination pad.

Anfield said it has submitted all materials requested by the Division in connection with the application, and that it anticipates the documents will be ready for public notice and comment around the end of 2026, with the 45-day public comment period beginning either in late 2026 or early 2027.

“Our goal remains to restore domestic conventional uranium and vanadium milling capacity in the United States,” Dias said.

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