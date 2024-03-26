Implenia AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting 2024: Shareholders approve all proposals



26.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST



Ordinary dividend of CHF 0.60 per share decided | Financial statements 2023 approved | All existing members of the Board of Directors confirmed for further term | Capital band approved Glattpark (Opfikon), 26 March 2024 – On Tuesday, Implenia Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. Shareholders voted by a majority of 99.77% to approve an ordinary dividend payment of CHF 0.60 per share. They also discharged the Members of the Board of Directors and Management for their actions in 2023, approved the Annual Report 2023, financial statements and consolidated financial statements; they approved the Remuneration Report 2023 and the report on non-financial matters in consultative votes. Shareholders additionally approved the maximum total remuneration paid to Members of the Board of Directors for the period between the AGM 2024 and the AGM 2025, as well as the maximum total compensation for management in fiscal year 2025.



Current Board Members Hans Ulrich Meister (Chairman), Kyrre Olaf Johansen, Henner Mahlstedt, Martin Fischer, Barbara Lambert, Judith Bischoff and Raymond Cron were all confirmed in their posts for a further term by a majority of over 98%. This high approval rating reflects the great trust that shareholders have in the Board and in Implenia’s strategy.



The introduction of a capital band was also clearly approved. Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com

21 August 2024: Interim results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference

26 February 2025: Annual results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

