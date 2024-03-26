|
26.03.2024 18:00:11
Annual General Meeting 2024: Shareholders approve all proposals
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ordinary dividend of CHF 0.60 per share decided | Financial statements 2023 approved | All existing members of the Board of Directors confirmed for further term | Capital band approved
Glattpark (Opfikon), 26 March 2024 – On Tuesday, Implenia Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. Shareholders voted by a majority of 99.77% to approve an ordinary dividend payment of CHF 0.60 per share. They also discharged the Members of the Board of Directors and Management for their actions in 2023, approved the Annual Report 2023, financial statements and consolidated financial statements; they approved the Remuneration Report 2023 and the report on non-financial matters in consultative votes. Shareholders additionally approved the maximum total remuneration paid to Members of the Board of Directors for the period between the AGM 2024 and the AGM 2025, as well as the maximum total compensation for management in fiscal year 2025.
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1867951
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1867951 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.03.24
|Generalversammlung 2024: Aktionäre genehmigen sämtliche Anträge (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|Annual General Meeting 2024: Shareholders approve all proposals (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|SPI-Titel Implenia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Implenia-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|SPI-Titel Implenia-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Implenia-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Implenia wins contract for key section of Bremen’s motorway ring-road (EQS Group)
|
14.03.24
|Implenia gewinnt Auftrag für wichtigen Teilabschnitt des Autobahnrings um Bremen (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|SPI-Titel Implenia-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Implenia-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: SPI beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Implenia AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Implenia AG
|25,90
|-1,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung zurückhaltend.