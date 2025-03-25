Implenia AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposals



25.03.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST



Ordinary dividend of CHF 0.90 per share decided | Financial statements 2024 approved | All existing members of the Board of Directors confirmed for another term | Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen elected as new Board Member Glattpark (Opfikon), 25 March 2025 – On Tuesday, Implenia Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. Shareholders voted by a majority of 99.78% to approve an ordinary dividend payment of CHF 0.90 per share. They also discharged the Members of the Board of Directors and Management for their actions in 2024, approved the Annual Report 2024, financial statements and consolidated financial statements; they approved the Remuneration Report 2024 and the report on non-financial matters in consultative votes. Shareholders additionally approved the maximum total remuneration paid to Members of the Board of Directors for the period between the AGM 2025 and the AGM 2026, as well as the maximum total compensation for management in fiscal year 2026. Current Board Members Hans Ulrich Meister (Chairman), Kyrre Olaf Johansen, Henner Mahlstedt, Barbara Lambert, Judith Bischoff and Raymond Cron were all confirmed in their posts for a further term by a majority of over 99%. This high approval rating reflects the great trust that shareholders have in the Board and in Implenia’s strategy. As already announced, Martin Fischer did not make himself available for re-election to the Board. The General Meeting elected Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen as a new Board Member and as member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee by a majority of 99.39%.

Short CV of Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen

(1975, Swiss, non-executive and independent) Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen is a lawyer and titular professor at the University of Geneva’s School of Economics and Management. Since 2016, she has held various board positions, including with the Baloise Group and Banco Santander International SA. She has a master’s degree and a PhD in law, as well as a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Fribourg. Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com



Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors:

20 August 2025: Interim results 2025, Analysts and Media Conference 4 March 2026: Annual results 2025, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

