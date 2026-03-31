Implenia Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEGJ / ISIN: CH0023868554
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31.03.2026 18:00:19
Annual General Meeting 2026: Shareholders approve all proposals
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Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ordinary dividend of CHF 1.40 per share decided | Financial statements 2025 approved | All members of the Board of Directors confirmed for another term
Glattpark (Opfikon), 31 March 2026 – On Tuesday, Implenia Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. Shareholders voted by a majority of 99,81% to approve an ordinary dividend payment of CHF 1.40 per share. They also discharged the Members of the Board of Directors and Management for their actions in 2025, approved the Annual Report 2025, financial statements and consolidated financial statements; they approved the Remuneration Report 2025 and the report on non-financial matters in consultative votes. Shareholders additionally approved the maximum total remuneration paid to Members of the Board of Directors for the period between the AGM 2026 and the AGM 2027, as well as the maximum total compensation for management in fiscal year 2027.
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As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2301782
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2301782 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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