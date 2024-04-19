Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 12:49:35

Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG approves all agenda items

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG approves all agenda items

19.04.2024 / 12:49 CET/CEST

A total of 186 shareholders representing around 77.89% of the voting rights were present at the 75th Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG in Berne. They approved all the agenda items proposed by the Board of Directors (BoD).

Reports, separate and consolidated financial statements, dividend

The Annual Shareholder Meeting approved the 2023 management report, the separate and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG, the report on non-financial matters and the reports of the statutory auditor. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged from liability for the 2023 financial year. The proposed dividend of CHF 1.00 per share was also approved. The dividend will be paid on April 25, 2024.

Re-elections and new elections

The shareholders confirmed all members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election for another year until the 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The current BoD member Paul Boudre was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors to succeed Heinz Kundert. In addition, Benjamin Loh was newly appointed to the BoD as successor to Tosja Zywietz, who did not stand for re-election.

The Nomination & Compensation Committee is now composed of the current member Mariel Hoch and the newly elected Heinz Kundert and Benjamin Loh. Heinz Kundert replaces Paul Boudre, who was appointed Chairman of the BoD, while Benjamin Loh takes over from Tosja Zywietz.

Auditors and independent proxy

Ernst & Young AG was confirmed as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2024. In addition, HütteLAW AG was re-elected as the independent proxy for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the 76th Annual General Meeting in 2025.

Compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee

The shareholders approved the compensation of the Board of Directors. The fixed compensation of the Executive Committee and its variable compensation for 2023 under the Short-Term Incentive Plan and for 2025 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan were also approved. The Board of Directors' proposal to approve the 2023 compensation report was also approved in a consultative vote.

The next Annual Shareholder Meeting is planned for April 10, 2025, in Berne.

   
Contact  
Dr Ulrich Steiner  
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability  
T +41 31 744 99 95  
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch  
   
Key dates  
July 31, 2024 Half-year results 2024
October 19, 2024 Trading Update Q3/24
March 6, 2025 Full-year results 2024
April 10, 2025 76th Annual Shareholder Meeting

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,500 people worldwide, including about 600 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


News Source: Comet Holding AG

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1884971

 
End of News EQS News Service

1884971  19.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884971&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comet Holding AGmehr Nachrichten