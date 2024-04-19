Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG approves all agenda items

A total of 186 shareholders representing around 77.89% of the voting rights were present at the 75th Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG in Berne. They approved all the agenda items proposed by the Board of Directors (BoD).

Reports, separate and consolidated financial statements, dividend

The Annual Shareholder Meeting approved the 2023 management report, the separate and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG, the report on non-financial matters and the reports of the statutory auditor. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged from liability for the 2023 financial year. The proposed dividend of CHF 1.00 per share was also approved. The dividend will be paid on April 25, 2024.

Re-elections and new elections

The shareholders confirmed all members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election for another year until the 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The current BoD member Paul Boudre was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors to succeed Heinz Kundert. In addition, Benjamin Loh was newly appointed to the BoD as successor to Tosja Zywietz, who did not stand for re-election.

The Nomination & Compensation Committee is now composed of the current member Mariel Hoch and the newly elected Heinz Kundert and Benjamin Loh. Heinz Kundert replaces Paul Boudre, who was appointed Chairman of the BoD, while Benjamin Loh takes over from Tosja Zywietz.

Auditors and independent proxy

Ernst & Young AG was confirmed as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2024. In addition, HütteLAW AG was re-elected as the independent proxy for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the 76th Annual General Meeting in 2025.

Compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee

The shareholders approved the compensation of the Board of Directors. The fixed compensation of the Executive Committee and its variable compensation for 2023 under the Short-Term Incentive Plan and for 2025 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan were also approved. The Board of Directors' proposal to approve the 2023 compensation report was also approved in a consultative vote.

The next Annual Shareholder Meeting is planned for April 10, 2025, in Berne.