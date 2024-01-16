|
16.01.2024 14:26:24
ANSYS To Be Acquired By Synopsys For $35 Bln
(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) announced that Synopsys will acquire Ansys in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $35 billion.
According to the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share, based on the closing price of Synopsys common stock on December 21, 2023.
After the completion of this transaction, Ansys shareholders are expected to own roughly 16.5% of the combined company on a pro forma basis.
According to Ajei Gopal, President and CEO of Ansys, the combination of Synopsys and Ansys will amplify their joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation.
The combination of Synopsys' semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys' simulation and analysis portfolio is expected to create a leader in silicon-to-systems design solutions.
The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ANSYS Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.01.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Synopsis und ANSYS-Aktien schließen uneinheitlich: Synopsis will ANSYS übernehmen (dpa-AFX)
|
16.01.24
|NASDAQ-Handel So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Synopsys to buy Ansys in $35bn design software deal (Financial Times)
|
16.01.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.24
|Börse New York: So steht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu ANSYS Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ANSYS Inc.
|296,00
|-3,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.