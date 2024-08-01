Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2024

Aperam published its Half-Year Report 2024

Luxembourg August 1, 2024 (8:00 CET) - Aperam released its 2024 Half-Year Report along with its Q2 earnings report on August 1, 2024, following its usual practice. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations” > “Annual Reports" (Link).

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

