Apple To Split App Store Into Two Parts

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) plans to split its App Store into two parts in order to be compliant with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, according to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter.

Gurman stated that the iPhone maker had taken steps to make such significant changes in order to align with EU's regulations, which aim to level the playing field for all developers. Gurman explained that Apple had decided to split the App Store into two versions, one for the European Union and the other for the rest of the world.

Earlier, the EU had given a deadline of March 7 for Apple to make necessary changes, including allowing sideloading and third-party payment systems. Sideloading refers to installing software or an app from a third party rather than an official retailer.

Additionally, Apple is expected to make changes in FaceTime and Siri in Europe to comply with antitrust regulations.

The App Store part for the EU will feature payment processors other than Apple and the ability to install apps from third parties.

EU users will be able to download the newer version of the App Store in the upcoming weeks.

However, Apple had raised concerns that sideloading and third-party payment could be harmful to a user's data. To which, EU had recommended that Apple could continue to protect its phones from malicious apps while setting up different App guidelines for third-party developers.