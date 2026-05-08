Applied Optoelectronics Stock Slips 4%

(RTTNews) - Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) shares fell 3.98 percent to $151.29, down $6.26 on Friday, possibly after the company reported a wider first-quarter loss despite strong revenue growth driven by its datacenter business, yesterday.

The stock is currently trading at $151.29, compared to a previous close of $157.55 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $174.37 and traded between $150.09 and $177.88 during the session, with volume reaching 10.04 million shares.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $151.1 million, up from $99.9 million last year, with datacenter revenue surging to $81.4 million from $32.0 million. However, net loss widened to $14.3 million, or $0.19 per share, from a loss of $9.2 million, or $0.18 per share, due to higher operating expenses.

The stock has traded between $12.56 and $191.87 over the past 52 weeks.