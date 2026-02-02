Aptiv Aktie

Aptiv für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JPLB / ISIN: JE00B783TY65

02.02.2026 13:08:38

Aptiv Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Updates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, industrial technology company Aptiv PLC (APTV) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.80 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.75 per share on net sales between $4.95 billion and $5.15 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.91 per share on revenues of $5.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.75 to $6.36 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.15 to $8.75 per share on net sales between $21.12 billion and $21.82 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $8.49 per share on revenues of $21.19 billion for the year.

"Looking ahead, we are working diligently toward the spin-off of our EDS business as Versigent, which will result in two optimally positioned, independent companies, with increased flexibility to pursue their own unique market opportunities and capital allocation strategies," said Kevin Clark, chair and chief executive officer.

In Monday's pre-market trading, APTV is trading on the NYSE at $73.49, down $2.30 or 3.03 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

