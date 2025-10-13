Bovie Medical Aktie
WKN DE: A2PBJC / ISIN: US03837C1062
|
13.10.2025 14:49:14
Apyx Medical Seeks FDA Clearance For Expanded Use Of AYON Body Contouring System
(RTTNews) - Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Monday said it has submitted a new 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking to expand the label of its AYON Body Contouring System to include power liposuction.
The AYON system, which is already FDA-cleared, integrates fat removal, tissue contraction, contouring, and electrosurgical functions in a single platform.
A 510(k) premarket notification is a submission to the FDA demonstrating that a new medical device is substantially equivalent to a legally marketed one.
"Upon receiving FDA clearance for power liposuction, we will be able to activate the new functionality in the AYON systems already installed at surgical centers across the U.S. through the ongoing commercial launch," said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bovie Medical Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: Bovie Medical legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.25
|Ausblick: Bovie Medical legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Bovie Medical Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bovie Medical Corp Registered Shs
|2,54
|4,10%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Entspannung an der Handelsfront: ATX legt zum Wochenstart zu -- DAX auf Erholungskurs -- Trump-Drohung sorgt für kräftige Verluste in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die Entspannungssignale im Zollstreit für Gewinne. Erholungstendenzen sind auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu sehen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart teils deutlich abwärts.