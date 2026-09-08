Archer Aviation Has Lost Over Half Its Value. Is a Reverse Split Coming?

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) went public by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Atlas Crest Investments on Sept. 16, 2021. The stock saw many periods of volatile swings following its public debut, but it managed to hit a lifetime high of $14.62 per share in October 2025 thanks to new partnerships, patent acquisitions, and a successful demonstration of its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Unfortunately for shareholders, the stock has lost significant altitude since that point.

Archer Aviation's share price has fallen roughly 61% from its post-SPAC-merger high, and it's currently trading at under $6 per share. With the company's share price trading in that range, is the next-gen aviation specialist likely to pursue a reverse stock split?

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