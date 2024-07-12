|
12.07.2024 17:46:27
Archer Aviation Signs MoU With Southwest Airlines To Develop Electric Air Taxi Service
(RTTNews) - Friday, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) signed a memorandum of understanding with Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) to collaborate on operational plans for an electric air taxi service using Archer's eVTOL aircraft at California airport.
The service will utilize Archer's battery-powered, four-passenger, tilt-rotor Midnight aircraft, capable of vertical takeoff and landing like a helicopter. Through this agreement, the aircraft will have access to 14 California airports served by Southwest.
Archer positions its Midnight aircraft as a competitive and environment-friendly transportation solution, aiming to revolutionize urban travel by offering electric air taxi flights of 10 to 20 minutes, replacing typical 60 to 90 minute car commutes.
Additionally, Archer will partner with Southwest employees and unions, such as the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, to establish an air taxi network throughout California.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atlas Crest Investment Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Atlas Crest Investment Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atlas Crest Investment Corp Registered Shs -A-
|5,05
|10,50%
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|25,25
|2,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.