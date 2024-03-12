12.03.2024 12:09:05

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $565 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $720 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $22.98 billion from $25.94 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $565 Mln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $22.98 Bln vs. $25.94 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)mehr Nachrichten