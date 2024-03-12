Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $565 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $720 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $22.98 billion from $25.94 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $565 Mln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $22.98 Bln vs. $25.94 Bln last year.