Credo Technology Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3DDQ5 / ISIN: KYG254571055
|
11.09.2026 20:35:53
Arm vs. Credo Technology Group: Which Semiconductor Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As demand for artificial intelligence accelerates, investors are weighing the merits of Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO). Choosing between them requires deciding which business model is the better buy.
Arm provides the essential blueprints for modern processors, while Credo focuses on the high-speed connections that allow those processors to talk to each other. Both companies are vital to the data center infrastructure that powers the modern web, making them popular choices for investors seeking exposure to the semiconductor industry.
Arm designs and licenses the fundamental architecture used in nearly every smartphone on the planet. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company highlights its position among semiconductor stocks, generating royalties from chipmakers in various sectors. This asset-light model allows the business to reach end markets like data centers and vehicles without the heavy costs of manufacturing hardware.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs
|
31.08.26
|Ausblick: Credo Technology Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Credo Technology Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.26
|Ausblick: Credo Technology Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Credo Technology Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.26
|Credo Technology-Aktie im Rausch: Zweistelliges Plus nach Übernahme-Hammer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.