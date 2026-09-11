Credo Technology Group Aktie

Credo Technology Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DDQ5 / ISIN: KYG254571055

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11.09.2026 20:35:53

Arm vs. Credo Technology Group: Which Semiconductor Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As demand for artificial intelligence accelerates, investors are weighing the merits of Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO). Choosing between them requires deciding which business model is the better buy.

Arm provides the essential blueprints for modern processors, while Credo focuses on the high-speed connections that allow those processors to talk to each other. Both companies are vital to the data center infrastructure that powers the modern web, making them popular choices for investors seeking exposure to the semiconductor industry.

Arm designs and licenses the fundamental architecture used in nearly every smartphone on the planet. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company highlights its position among semiconductor stocks, generating royalties from chipmakers in various sectors. This asset-light model allows the business to reach end markets like data centers and vehicles without the heavy costs of manufacturing hardware.

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Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs 162,95 1,65% Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs

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