Arrow Electronics Aktie

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WKN: 855225 / ISIN: US0427351004

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07.05.2026 13:23:35

Arrow Electronics Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $235 million, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $270 million or $5.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.0% to $9.474 billion from $6.814 billion last year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $235 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.55 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $9.474 Bln vs. $6.814 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, Arrow Electronics expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects net income of $3.91 to $4.11 per share, with adjusted income of $4.32 to $4.52 per share, on sales of $9.15 billion to $9.75 billion.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Arrow Electronics had recorded net income per share of $3.59 per share, with adjusted profit of $2.43 per share, on revenue of $7.58 billion.

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